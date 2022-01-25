'A small cyclonic blow': Cloncurry this week in 1922

news, local-news,

We delve into the archives to find out what the North Queensland Register was saying about Cloncurry one hundred years ago this week. Cloncurry, January 24 (1922) The weather has been hot and sultry, one reading of the thermometer gave 118degs in the shade but the official reading at the post office says for yesterday 108 and today 107 degrees have been the shade maximum and no one so far as I know is clamoring for greater altitudes. Yesterday evening about 6 o'clock a small cyclone blow struck the town and quite an exciting time was experienced for 15 minutes. A number of houses were unroofed but fortunately very little rain accompanied the blow otherwise householders whose roofs were uplifted would have suffered a double disaster. Nurse Lovett's house was affected as well as Mrs Wheeler's. Mr Gunn the plumber's workshop was partially unroofed and no small number of out-houses were laid low. All night thereafter distant thundering and vivid lightning suggested rain in abundance but nothing came of it for morning broke clear and oppressive, and we still await the much desired relief that a heavy downpour would bring us. The event of the week has undoubtedly been the visit of Hon John Mullan who with Mr Pollock MLA for the Gregory was here on Tuesday night last. Mr Mullan was met by some of the leading citizens and was tendered a smoke concert in the Shire Hall that night, the Shire Chairman presiding. A toast list was duly honored which included "the King", "our guest", "the mining industry", "the pastoral industry" and "the Cloncurry Shire and District" in the course of a fairly long speech struck the note "jubilante" which he well sustained to the end, reviewing the efforts of the government and of Mt Elliot Co. to secure the Oxide Railway. He said the Elliot company could take all the credit for the success of Mr Corbauld's mission to secure the necessary capital for their great scheme, as the government had made that success possible and but for that the company could have done nothing. Altogether the optimism of the hon. gentleman was in marked contrast to what one might expect under all the circumstances. The council he said had received the last of the £26,000 the waterworks scheme was expected to cost and knowing it would cost more he saw the Treasurer who assured him the money would be found to finish the job. Other speakers were Warren Dunlop, who proposed "The Mining Industry" in a racy speech, dealing with the copper deposits in the district, one of the greatest copper producing centres in Australia. Mr LD Carey proposed "The Pastoral Industry" and gave some illuminating figures regarding the cattle output of the district. Entered into the district in 1921 horses 4550, cattle 85,619, sheep 2527. Removed from district horses 11,689, cattle 172,124 sheep 168,680. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mr Smith proposed "the Shire and District of Cloncurry" foreshadowing a possible separate state in the north and possible Cloncurry as its capital.

