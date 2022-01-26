Mornington Island celebrates Australia Day, first time in 40 years

news, local-news,

One of Australia's most remote locations, Mornington Island, is celebrating Australia Day for the first time in more than 40 years. The mainly Aboriginal island community off the north coast of Queensland has decided to join the national event in their own special way. "Previously on January 26th, we would observe the formalities but never celebrate the date. Our hearts were not in it," the mayor of Mornington Shire Council, Kyle Yanner, said. "For many Aboriginal people there are painful realities attached to the event, signifying the beginning of colonisation and what that meant for our ancestors. "However, division doesn't make for a close-knit community. We are a small island with a small population, and we have people living here from many different backgrounds, many nations and cultures. "Australia Day is a good time to recognize our differences, embracing everyone who is here with us. I can't speak for how others might feel, but this is something we are doing to bring about a positive change focused on unity". Cr Yanner said that Australia Day events on the remote island in the Gulf of Carpentaria would include the traditional walka (underground oven), events such as spear-throwing, dance and music performances, and also a thong-throwing competition and the very Australian sausage sizzle. "We might be out of sight and out of mind, but we're part of Australia too," he said. Local events on January 26 will begin with a flag raising ceremony at the council building at 9am, followed by a storytelling session at the site of the old village, and traditional games, music and dance at the festival grounds. Admission to all events is free, all welcome.

