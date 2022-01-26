Mount Isa FBI take out Goldfield Ashes tournament for second year

news, local-news,

Mount Isa's FBI and Cavaliers cricket teams have returned home from the Goldfield Ashes with mixed results, following the competition on the weekend. The Goldfield Ashes was held on January 21-23 with 214 teams travelling to Charters Towers to take place in the biggest cricket tournament of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere. The FBI (Feral Bitches Inland) ladies team defended their title by wining all three matches, taking out the ladies competition which fielded 18 teams. As for the Cavaliers, the boys returned winless but were in the top tier for fun and drinking efforts over the weekend. FBI captain Bev Peters said 2022 was the 21st year she competed in the cricket carnival. "The first three years were with Townsville based ladies team The Roksoff Sisters and the last 18 years with Mount Isa FBI," Peters said. "The F.B.I team is made up of a mixture of Townsville, Mackay and Mount Isa ladies and it was a great team effort by all the girls involved to finish the weekend with three wins especially since this weekend was the only time the girls join forces." READ MORE Australia Day Celebrations across the North West. North West Councils want locals to download disaster app CIMIC wins Mica Creek solar power contract Age of Dinosaurs honoured in awards Rate of COVID increase slows in Mount Isa Peters said the ladies format was a 20 / 20 competition with the draw done randomly each year. "This is great as generally you get to play against different teams and meet new people," Peters said. "The first game for the ladies was against The Lady Magpies and after winning the toss FBI batted first scoring eight for 212. FBI then bowled The Lady Magpies out for 144. "The second game was against Bro's Hos, with FBI batting first again putting on 177 for the loss of six wickets and then bowling out Bro's Hos out for 49. "The last game against Scared Hitless was a similar scenario with FBI being sent in to bat and scoring a massive 334 runs from their 20 overs and then bowling Scared Hitless out for 59 runs." Unfortunately, Cavaliers did not fare so well going winless for the carnival. "Cavaliers player Sam Peters deserves special mention hitting 129 runs in the first game and 119 in the last game with his 100 in the last game coming off 34 balls," Peters said. "The Goldfield Ashes points scoring system is also unique with three points awarded for a wins or a draw, 0.01 of a point for every run scored and 0.2 of a point for every wicket taken, so it's not just about winning each game it's also about taking all 10 wickets and scoring heaps of runs." Peters said it was a great team effort over the weekend with all the girls contributing in some way. "A special mention to first time Ashes player Kaity Harris from Mackay, Mount Isa local Kim Smith who were both handy with bat and ball, Mackay's Annie Newton who took out Ladies All round Player of the Carnival, Townsville's Michelle Sawtell who was runner up and Ross Smale who is the team umpire." Peters also thanked the team's sponsors Procoat, Addex and Topfire Construction because without their support it would be too expensive for the ladies to participate.

