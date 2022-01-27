Katrina Gall recognised for going the Xtra Mile for the Isa

news, local-news,

Local businessman Katrina Gall has been recognised for her extraordinary efforts to support the Mount Isa community by accepting the 2022 Citizen of the Year. As the owner of The Xtra Mile Cafe, Ms Gall was acknowledged for her ongoing support for residents during the COVID-19 lockdown, by supplying meals, sandwiches and more, free of charge. Ms Gall accepted the award at the Australia Day Ceremony on Wednesday saying when families or community members have gone through tough times, they wanted to be the business they could come too for help. "These guys have gone through hard times, lost jobs, lost family members, so I am just there to give a little bit of love and kindness so that life is not so hard on them," she said. "Myself and the team help out by doing some cook ups. We look after them by the way of food and we try and fill freezers full of food for the family if they need it. We have also done seven days of dinners, and we have been doing this for a couple of years since COVID-19 started." Ms Gall said the award was totally unexpected. "I came here today not knowing what award I was accepting, so it was a bit of a surprise. I guess people are appreciative of what we do and it's very humbling," she said. "This award is as much of the team's (at The Xtra Mile) who have supported me in decisions to do what we have been doing and they have put a lot of hard work in for this. Also to the community who have helped with fundraising efforts." READ MORE: Record number make the pledge at Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony Mount Isa's unsung heroes recognised at Australia Day Awards Mount Isa properties a hot commodity in 2022 Mount Isa FBI take out Goldfield Ashes tournament for second year Mornington Island celebrates Australia Day, first time in 40 years Ms Gall said The Xtra Mile team were currently facing troubled times themselves, with the vaccine mandate impacting business. "Since opening the cafe in 2016, this is the quietest we have ever been and is easily the hardest time we have been through," she said. "These last few months have been harder than when COVID-19 initially started out and it's really disheartening to not let customers through the door, it's definitely not easy. "We know eventually it will go from 0 to 100 overnight when things start settling down and the mandate disappears. People will start to feel comfortable they will come back and support us; but we need the support now to keep us going and that goes for every business in town." Ms Gall said she would have to pivot her business again to keep the doors open. "I think we will start doing our seven days of dinners again, maybe some themed nights and tapas nights. So there are a few things that we have planned but it's a lot of work and organisation to do that. "It's extremely disheartening when you have worked so hard to build such a great business, to see it disappear." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/c483cec8-f2dd-4e43-ab43-ccd8368036ce.jpeg/r0_164_5184_3093_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg