Motor vehicle incidents top call out reason for Mount Isa chopper

Motor vehicle incidents were the number one call-out reason for the Mount Isa rescue chopper in 2021. The Mount Isa RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew has tallied up a busy year of helping people injured in motor vehicle incidents, contributing to a record twelve months for LifeFlight Australia. The local helicopter was called to help twelve people injured in a range of motor vehicle incidents, including crashes both on and off road, as well as a quad bike crash. "It just shows how vital our service is to remote and regional Queenslanders," RACQ LifeFlight Rescue General Manager of Operations Brian Guthrie said. "Our crews are able to respond quickly, fly to the scene and then get a critical patient straight into an emergency department or an ICU." One of the crashes the Mount Isa chopper attended involved a motorcyclist who was injured when he lost control of his bike in loose gravel in August. The rescue crew flew over 570 kilometres to retrieve the patient from the remote scene and fly him to the medical care he needed, at Mount Isa Hospital. Searches and medical related airlifts also kept the crews on their toes, making up large proportions of the 63 missions to which the chopper was tasked. The rescue helicopter spent 120 hours in the air, providing high level emergency care to patients across the vast North West. These missions cost $1.5 million, which comes at no cost to the patients. The service is funded by a combination of a service agreement with the Queensland Government, community fundraising, the sponsorship of RACQ and profit-for-purpose enterprises. The service's long term naming rights sponsor, RACQ, is urging drivers to put safety first, to reduce the number of serious crashes in the region. READ ALSO: Wait goes on for Rapid Antigen Tests Unsung heroes recognised at Mount Isa Australia Day Mount Isa properties a hot commodity Another 19 cases of COVID in the North West Man arrested on serious DV charges in Mount Isa "Last year 274 people lost their lives on Queensland roads, that's thousands of lives changed forever, families and communities torn apart," RACQ spokesperson Kate Leonard-Jones said. "RACQ LifeFlight Rescue does an incredible job, but we don't want drivers meeting the crew because of a crash. "It's very simple, people need to remember the Fatal Five when they get behind the wheel. "Wear a seatbelt, don't speed, don't drive if you're tired or affected by drugs or alcohol and don't be distracted." The top five patient injury and illness types in 2021 for the Mt Isa RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter were: 1. Motor vehicle accidents (12) 2. Search (8) 3. Serious illness/infection & medical - other (7) 4. Cardiac (5) 5. Abdominal (4), Medical - Respiratory (4), Pregnancy & Birth (4) More information is also available from the Queensland Government Domestic and Family Violence portal. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

