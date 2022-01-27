Carpentaria Shire presents Australia Day awards
Carpentaria Shire Council has honoured its community volunteers at the Australia Day Awards ceremony in Karumba.
Long-term Karumba resident Rose Bouwens took out the citizen of the year while Normanton and Karumba Athletics Club won the committee of the year on the back of their 2021 national sports award as rookie club of the year.
Carpentaria Shire Council congratulated the winners and said all nominees should be proud of themselves for their contributions to the community.
"An event like this does not come together by itself, so Council thanks our Australia Day Committee, the Karumba Children's Centre and volunteers for cooking the BBQ, our Australia Day Ambassador Terry Nimble, and Marlene Logan, Pauline Bee, Sharn Fogerty and Matthew Dick for performing our Welcome to Country this morning," Council said.
Arts & Cultural Award - Sylvia Hammann
Volunteer of the Year - Jockey Bouwens
Committee of the Year - Normanton and Karumba Athletics Club
Community Event of the Year - Outback Pentathlon
Junior Sportsperson of the Year - Sharie Rainbow
Seniors Sportsperson of the Year - Brodie Halls
Sports Administrator of the Year - Jacob Daniels
Mayor's Award - Alisha Chapman
Young Citizen of the Year -Imogen Ruyg
Citizen of the Year - Rose Bouwens
