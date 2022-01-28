We must all do our bit to see off Omicron

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

The Omicron wave of COVID is steadily crossing Queensland and the North West has not been spared. It was almost inevitable that the region would get its first cases of COVID as soon as Queensland opened up its borders on December 17 and so it proved with the first cases arriving before Christmas and a steady stream of cases ever since. Thursday last, January 27, saw a new unwanted headline of 92 deaths, which represents Australia's single deadliest day of the pandemic. Thankfully in our region there have been no deaths so far and the caseload is manageble - so far never been in excess of 100 cases a day. But the spreading virus is still causing havoc to workplaces in the North West with many having to do without key staff at a time when people are already taking holidays. There are indications Queensland is passing the peak, though the peak is long and difficult and the peak may not yet have arrived in our region. In the last week Queensland Health has announced changes to visitor restrictions for public hospitals across Queensland to ensure the ongoing safety of patients and staff. There is a maximum of two visitors permitted for each patient in most patient settings, with tighter restrictions in areas such as the emergency department and post-operative ward. There is also concern around the back-to-school period creating another spike. The impact on Indigenous areas where vaccination is low is another concern. The pandemic continues to wreak havoc with events and recent postponements include Winton's Way Out West Fest (due April, cancelled to 2023) and the Zonta Club of Mount Isa's international women's day dinner (due March, cancelled to September). While these moves are sad, they are a reflection of uncertain times and the lived reality of two full years of the COVID pandemic. We will eventually get through these difficult times. But we must all do our bit and get vaccinated or get a booster.

