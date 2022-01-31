Mount Isa police make arrests after three break-ins

news, local-news,

Mount Isa police have laid charges this week after three separate incidents dating back to November. At about 10.45am on November 22, police said a group of offenders gained entry to the race club building at Buchanan Park. Police the group smashed a glass door leading to the main bar area, activating audible alarms. They then located and removed alcoholic drinks from the bar area and cartons of alcohol from the cold room. CCTV captured the offence. A 15-year-old Townview boy was charged with enter premises and commit indictable offence by break. He was issued with a Notice to Appear in the Mount Isa Childrens Court at later date. A youth was also charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle in Mount Isa Between 12am and 6.15am on December 26, police said offenders gained access to a vehicle parked at Deighton Street and drove around Mount Isa. It was also observed at Lake Moondarra. READ ALSO: Mount Isa properties a hot commodity Winton Way Out West postponed for 2022 Mount Isa man on serious DV charges Another 64 cases of COVID in the North West QRL recognise Cloncurry rugby league Australia Day award winners The vehicle was located in bushland near Fourth Avenue, on December 27. A 17-year-old Happy Valley boy was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle. He was issued with a Notice to Appear in the Mount Isa Childrens Court at a later date. The third incident was a Sunset Drive break in. At about 4.35am on Monday, January 24, police said a group of offenders gained access to a Sunset Drive convenience store by jemmying open a rear roller door. They accessed a cigarette cabinet and removed a number of cigarette packets and lighters. CCTV captured the offence. A 14-year-old Emerald boy has been dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act in relation to enter premises and commit indictable offence by break. A 14-year-old Kelso boy has been dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act regarding receiving tainted property. Investigations are continuing. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33KYEN83Jb8Lykvy9ghdFES/7ebf4074-c08f-4999-9095-998700b17b5f.jpg/r6_141_2710_1669_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg