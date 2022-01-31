Police trial cattle reflective eartags to prevent road strikes

news, local-news,

A central Qld cop has come up the idea of putting a reflector on the standard cattle management tag to alert their presence to an oncoming driver in the night. A significant number of crashes on rural and regional roads involve animal strikes, with an overwhelming number cattle related. Figures from the Royal Automobile Club of Queensland show that there were 291 claims involving cow strikes in Queensland from 2017 to 2018. Determined to make Queensland roads safer, Nebo Police are working with local stakeholders to implement a road safety initiative, west of Mackay. Nebo Senior Constable Andrew Perrett has come up with the idea of reflectorising the standard cattle management tags, which would alert their presence to an oncoming driver in the night. "When driving country roads, it is not uncommon to come across cattle on or near the road," Mr Perrett said. "The message is to always drive to the conditions particularly when the roads are unlit. "What I want to do is deliver this initiative to the local community to ensure that if cattle do get onto our roads, drivers are able to identify these hazards a lot sooner when than they normally would." Senior Constable Perrett said alert incoming traffic to livestock on the road is a small step forward that could have a significant impact in the reduction of road trauma. "We know that our property owners do everything they can to ensure fences are adequate and that their livestock is within the boundaries," he said. "However with recent dry spouts, we've seen cattle push through fences to get to the greener pastures on the opposite side of the road. READ ALSO: Mount Isa properties a hot commodity Winton Way Out West postponed for 2022 Mount Isa man on serious DV charges Another 64 cases of COVID in the North West QRL recognise Cloncurry rugby league Australia Day award winners "Not only are cattle struck on the roads, but property owners sometimes come across their own animals on long windy, unlit roads and strike animals sat on roadways. "This initiative can reduce those sorts of incidents and look to welfare of the animal also." In the North West there has been a cattle truck rollover where cows escaped onto the road and a secondary vehicle struck a cow on the Barkly Hwy and one month later a woman was taken to hospital after her vehicle collided into cattle near Winton. Senior Constable Perrett said replacing the standard tags with a reflectorised strip is a small cost compared to the loss of an animal, damage to vehicles or ultimately someone's life. "It is not meant as a total solution to stock on our roads but we need to be proactive in our approach to road safety," he said. Nebo Police will be visiting properties to deliver some of these tags to owners near roadways. Their goal is to have this implemented nationally to reduce road trauma related to animal strikes. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

