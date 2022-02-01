Monopoly announces Townsville board game edition

news, local-news,

Roll the dice on the Great Barrier Reef, go directly to cheer on the Cowboys at Queensland Country Bank Stadium or move to The Strand on your way past go. The world is set to get a piece of North Queensland with the announcement that Townsville will receive it's own Monopoly board game. Locally themed squares will replace Mayfair and Park Lane from the original London board and include a customised 'Community Chest' and 'Chance' playing cards, making the entire game reflective of Townsville. Manufacturers of the official Townsville Monopoly board say the game will be on shelves as early as October. READ ALSO: Mount Isa Mines ready for May rebricking Another 64 cases of COVID in the North West QRL recognise Cloncurry rugby league Australia Day award winners Killer dog disease now in Mount Isa Inquiry passes the buck on Sunday trading in Mount Isa Representative Dale Hackett said they want to create a board that reflects what locals love most about their hometown. "No one knows Townsville better than its residents, so we want to hear from you and learn about the places that you think should be included on the board," he said. "Whether it's The Strand esplanade, Billabong Sanctuary Wildlife Park or Magnetic Island, we'll consider everything." Locals and fans can have their say on which locations will be featured via the official Townsville Monopoly Facebook page or emailing info@winningmoves.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xv9ANvsWbcwFXF8qYqgkD5/285e2bad-c64c-4254-be74-68c2cceb2d67.jpg/r0_751_2987_2439_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg