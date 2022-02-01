Mornington Island boy chosen for Townsville Blackhawks

news, local-news,

An aspiring rugby player from one of the most remote islands in Australia has been selected to join this year's Townsville Blackhawks. Talented newcomer Elijah Joe, 17, who hails from Mornington Island, was talent-spotted in January at trials for the Blackhawks' 2022 under-18s squad. Elijah said the Blackhawks were a prestigious feeder team for the 2015 premiership-winning North Queensland Cowboys and making it this far was already part of a lifelong dream of striving to play rugby in the national league. "I was over the moon, I've been waiting and working for an opportunity like this a long time," Elijah said. "To finally get it at a trial match wasn't expected, but it means a whole lot to me to get this far." READ ALSO: Mount Isa man on serious DV charges Another 64 cases of COVID in the North West QRL recognise Cloncurry rugby league Australia Day award winners Killer dog disease now in Mount Isa Inquiry passes the buck on Sunday trading in Mount Isa The Mayor of Mornington Shire Council, Kyle Yanner, said that while some people believed there were limited opportunities in a small rural community, Elijah was proof that someone like him could "literally take the ball and run with it". "He's a dedicated hardworking young man who has sacrificed and struggled, and he's now got an opportunity to be playing," Cr Yanner said. "We couldn't be any prouder of him and his family at this point. Whatever happens next, everyone on the island wishes him the best." Elijah said that hometown support had been important in his journey from the dusty streets of Gununa township to the mainland for a shot at the big leagues. "Someone said to me that if you're a young person, resilience is very important. If you face hardships in your life, don't ever let that get you down. Always push through, and remember where you come from'. "All I ever wanted to do since I was little was play footy, and I'm proud to be an indigenous man representing Mornington Island." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/70b7f6d2-7e03-479e-8c15-e14bae7850c7.jpg/r0_173_4032_2451_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg