Katter says there is 'culture of fear' in government

Katter's Australian Party leader Robbie Katter said there is a culture of fear in government and Queensland needs a wide-ranging integrity inquiry. Mr Katter was speaking after former judge Tony Fitzgerald was called in to head an inquiry into Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission. Mr Katter said a "culture of fear" and compliance was permeating Queensland's public service and was affecting the delivery of governance right across the state with departments strategically staffed by "yes men and women. He said the inquiry should examine all institutions that manage government integrity including the Crime and Corruption Commission, the Queensland Ombudsman, Office of the Independent Assessor, Office of the Queensland Integrity Commissioner and the Queensland Public Service Commission, and examine the Government's influence on the departments that make up the public sector. "The State Government is effectively trying to move the focus away from what everyone wants to talk about, which is the Government's influence on the public service, and put it onto the CCC - this isn't what's fundamentally needed." Mr Katter said. Mr Katter said every issue adversely impacting the lives of Queenslanders was exacerbated by the lack of accountability and transparency. "This situation and these allegations are far more serious than the political posturing we see every day," he said. "If the Government is covering up statistics on youth crime in Townsville, Cairns and Mount Isa - then they're not governing the situation properly. "If the Government isn't telling us the true story on health - like was the case in Mount Isa where they chose to sack the entire board instead of addressing systemic funding issues - that's because they don't want to hear there are shortfalls in terms of investment. "This all cuts to the spine of good governance in Queensland, so every person in the street should be tuned in and should care about the outcome of what's going on here." The commission of Inquiry will review the watchdog's structure and functions, and its use of police officers but with Mr Katter's and others calls for a wider inquiry into government integrity, Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman says the commissioners are free to broaden terms of reference. "Well that's a matter for him, obviously," she told 4BC Radio on Tuesday. "If he believes that there does need to be further investigation, I mean, it's Tony Fitzgerald, I don't think he'll hold back," she said. The government ordered the inquiry in response to a December parliamentary report, which called for a royal commission into the CCC after criticising its bungled 2019 probe into Logan Council.

