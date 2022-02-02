Barry Merrick presents Mount Isa history books to Council

news, local-news,

Local historian Barry Merrick has presented two books he has written to Mount Isa City Council. The books, about Mount Isa and Mount Isa Mines, will be available at the City Library along with other material Mr Merrick has collected about the city. Mr Merrick said the book he is holding in the photo above is called "The End of an Era", a history of No 2 Ore Shaft. "No 2 Ore Shaft is the headframe that started my interest in the History of Mount Isa Mines and Mount Isa about 15 years ago," Mr Merrick said. "Every time I went to work around Black Rock Open Cut I saw this oddball headframe, nothing like any other headframe anywhere I had seen." Mr Merrick said no one seemed to know its story and he forgot about until the 85th anniversary when MIM wanted him to scan old photos. "I had one of the better scanners and the results were excellent. I was given some original drawings used in several conference presentations and more data surfaced. As I was scanning and archiving the Mount Isa Mines Photographic Collection more images surfaced, I'm and still finding them today," he said. "I decided this very unusual shaft needed to be collated and printed for our mining heritage. To keep in the Mount Isa Mines Heritage it was printed in Brisbane by Watson and Ferguson who were the printers that Mount Isa Mines used for a long time. "The quality of the printing is amazing, high gloss paper and the photographs, both monochrome and colour, are superb." The other book is the Best of Peter Laurisen Collection. "In 2017 I was volunteering at Outback at Isa and a lady gave them a very large plastic tub of 35mm slides and said they were in the house that they bought, but she wasn't sure if they were any use as the boxes were marked 'chest X-Rays'," Mr Merrick said. "Well they were chest X-Rays on the top, but underneath was what could say was like opening a treasure chest. There are over 1000 35mm slides of Mount Isa, Brisbane, and Sydney 1950 to 1963 with a few odd 1974-5 Lake Moondarra slides as a bonus. Also some 1963 slides of Melbourne none of which had any details. From 1968 to about 1975 my territory was the Brisbane and Valley CBD as I was responsible for operational support and the design etc of the power distribution system. This helped me add more details to the images at the archiving stage." Mr Merrick worked out who they originally belonged to by mailing slips in the slide boxes. "Peter Laurisen, the photographer, radiographer at MIM passed away on 2013, however I was given the details of his next of kin," he said. Mr Merrick found Mr Laurisen's brother who did not want the photos and he signed a Statutory Declaration to give Mount Isa Library the custodianship and Copyright holder. "I decided to produce a coffee table photobook for the library, this way people can see the images without a computer," he said. Mayor Danielle Slade said Mount Isa was turning 100 in 2023 and Mr Merrick's books would add to the story. "It's really important the history of Mount Isa is preserved," Cr Slade said.

