Scott Grech nabs monster barra at Lake Moondarra Junction

This monster barramundi was a long time in the catching for Mount Isa man Scott Grech. Mr Grech was fishing at Lake Moondarra when he landed this 140cm whopper on January 23. Mr Grech said he had lived in the city for eight years, and a FIFO worker for the last two. "I've fished this lake for about six years all up and I caught this fish from the bank in the Junction of Lake moondarra," Mr Grech said. "I used a rod called a blades and tails 7' 15 to 30lb rod purchased from BCF here in the Isa. "The fish went 140cm long and once the fish knew it was hooked it put on a little show with a few jumps and thrashes." It was these "decent power runs", as Mr Grech called them, that made him appreciate it was quite a fish he'd hooked. "I thought it was a decent fish. I made sure I spent the time with her in the water by holding her up right and she kicked off when she was ready." Mr Grech then released the fish back into the lake. "There was no way I keeping such a big creature," he said. "I let her go for someone else to catch one day." One thing no one can take off Mr Grech is a new personal best. The 140cm fish he landed smashed his prior PB of 123cm. "After the big girl was released back into the water I was really shocked to see her swimming off strong. That was a proper fish," he said. The fish was not weighed so it's not clear how it compares to the Mount Isa Fishing Classic record set in 2017 by teenager Joshua Moren who bagged a 26.7kg barramundi. Lake Moondarra is stocked with 10,000 fingerlings for recreational fishing each year which are brought down from the Gulf where they breed. But with the Dam not having burst its banks since 2011 the Mount Isa Fish Restocking Group said there are a lot of big fish in the lake. "The dam hasn't gone over for a long time so there's a lot of big fish out there. When the storms and the heat come on, the fish start to move around and get active," MIFRG secretary Steve Farnsworth told the ABC. "Late afternoon seems to be the best time to get out and catch something, especially if you're fishing around the edges of the weed beds."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/e5f43341-ae41-4b5f-ac4c-1184c6683df9.jpg/r0_211_560_527_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg