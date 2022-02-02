Aboriginal groups want action on NT lockdown: Letters

news, local-news,

As Aboriginal organisations representing our communities across the Northern Territory, we are writing to you about the rapidly escalating COVID-19 outbreak in Central Australia. We have been advocating continuously for firm action to slow the outbreak since it began in the early days of 2022. However, our requests have been ignored, or action taken too late or on too small a scale to make a real difference. There has been a significant failure by government agencies in Central Australia to put into practice the plans agreed with your government before the outbreak. This has directly led to COVID spreading out of control in the Aboriginal communities of Central Australia and beyond. Because there is a lag between infections and hospitalisations, it is too early to become complacent and suggest that the rising case numbers will not lead to severe disease and deaths. We don't think we should have been put in the situation where it is primarily Aboriginal people who are being asked to take the risk that Omicron is only a mild virus, when public health measures properly implemented could have prevented many of the cases we are now seeing. We are now left with no alternative but to call upon you to intervene and impose an immediate lockdown across Central Australia. This is our last chance to flatten the curve of new infections and hospitalisations and save lives that will otherwise be lost. Central Land Council and others Today's political parties have completely lost contact with their grass roots. The Prime Minister was able to exploit this fact last federal election capturing a lot of traditional Labor voters. Incidentally at one stage Labor held more rural seats than the country party. Unfortunately Labor has completely abandoned rural Australia. Now we see the LNP supporting the coal industry and the inner city latte sipping woke crowd over agriculture. It was the Queensland coalition government that passed various hydrocarbon acts effectively stealing any hydrocarbon asset on freehold property. This, we were told, was necessary to develop the coal, oil and gas industry. The federal coalition was also responsible for the theft of any negative vegetation on freehold land, again to appease the woke climate change believers. As usual any concerns farmers had were dismissed and no compensation was given, not to mention the debacle that is water, even allowing the sale of water to overseas interests; really how stupid is that? Locally we see Pat Weir MP, Member for Oakey, championing coal mines over agriculture. One thing Australia has in abundance is coal, and plenty of it on Crown land of various tenures. One thing Australia doesn't have is really good agriculture/cropping land with a reasonably reliable rainfall like the excellent black soil around Oakey and Acland. Once this land is mined rehabilitation to a sustainable level takes several lifetimes, and mining here is nothing more than environmental vandalism on a grand scale. I would like to ask, who does the LNP represent? I personally believe the LNP hasn't represented me or rural Australia for nearly half a century. - John Salata, Glen Aplin. The lesson from Europe is one anti-vaxxers need to note.Opening our borders, with a percentage of the population refusing to be vaccinated, we need only to watch it unfold! The new South African highly transmittable omicron variant horse has bolted. - Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

