Mount Isa police call for help on 2021 serious assault case

The Mount Isa Criminal Investigation Branch is appealing for public assistance relating to a serious assault in Parkside last year. Around 2am on Sunday, July 4 2021, an 18-year-old man was tackled to the ground in the downstairs smoker's area of the Mount Isa Irish Club. The 18-year-old received significant injuries, and investigators are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward to speak to police, as the incident was not picked up on CCTV cameras on the premises. In an unrelated matter in 2020 a Beerwah man was transported to Mount Isa Hospital for treatment and later flew to Brisbane on Sunday to receive surgery for a broken jaw after an incident at the night club. A 31-year-old Pioneer man was charged in that incident with grievous bodily harm.

