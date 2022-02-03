Cloncurry Shire Council wants Chinaman Creek Dam upgrade feedback

news, local-news,

Cloncurry Shire Council is seeking community feedback on the updated design of Chinaman Creek Dam recreational reserve project. Council sought feedback in November 2021 after the original design concept was released. Council has since amended the design and released the new design concept to the community again for further feedback. While Council is now progressing through the detailed design stage, feedback on the amended concept design is still welcome until February 14. Council said all feedback would be considered in the final design. Feedback is being sought on the concept designs, specifically the proposed access and useability, recreational facilities and services, and amenities. There is an online feedback form available on Council's website and feedback forms are available at the Council Administration Office. Council said the aim was to create a multipurpose recreational area at Chinaman Creek Dam enjoyed by locals and visitors to the area. Council hopes that the upgrades to the recreational reserve will showcase the surrounding landscape and environment, while also supporting community wellbeing and tourism. The current design allows for future development opportunities to maximise the use at the Recreation Reserve and includes the following facilities: Project delivery is planned from April 2022.

