Another 24 cases of COVID in North West Qld

There have been another 24 cases of COVID in North West Queensland in the last 24 hours. It follows 12 cases in the region on Wednesday and takes the total number in the North West to 1056 though there has been no deaths. Queensland recorded 9630 new cases after 22,437 tests in the past 24 hours with 16 deaths, one a child under 10. Chief Health Officer John Gerrard said the child who died had a "very serious underlying, rare, inherited medical condition". Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the news was "absolutely devastating". READ ALSO: Father Mick celebrates 30 years in Mount Isa Killer dog disease now in Mount Isa Inquiry passes the buck on Sunday trading in Mount Isa Mount Isa's Donovan Rutherford wins national rodeo title Police 'disappointed' at number of high end drink drivers "It's our very sad duty today to have to report our first young child that has passed away due to COVID," she said on Wednesday. "It's absolutely devastating to wake up to hear that news. "Can I ... please urge families to get their children vaccinated. School goes back next week, we are expecting to see increased numbers of cases. "It is entirely a decision for parents, but unfortunately there are young people that do succumb to this virus." The message from North West Health is "keep yourself and others safe by continuing to wear face masks, ensuring social distancing, and being diligent with hand hygiene and washing." There is currently good availability of COVID-19 vaccines available across the North West. Those aged 5 to 11 years are encouraged to commence the vaccination cycle before the recommencement of school in 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

