Mount Isa City Council begins Skate Park bowl works

Mount Isa City Council said works have begun to replace the skate bowl at the Mount Isa Skate Park. Council said Mayor Danielle Slade visited the site Thursday morning to find out more about the project and all construction areas have been secured with fencing. "There will be no obstructions to pathways, and the rest of the Skate Park will still be accessible for patrons to enjoy while the construction work is underway," Council said. "We ask all patrons to be mindful of construction plant and vehicles that will be entering and exiting the site." Council said it aimed to keep 80% of the skate park open during the new skate bowl replacement works Following the completion of the skate bowl replacement works, the work will commence on the rectification and rejuvenation of the remaining skate park. Site preliminary works will take place this week, followed by demolition works. The replacement project should be completed by March 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/f61cd32e-92dc-4d47-85fa-73568f4cf6f9.jpg/r1_56_597_393_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg