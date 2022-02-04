Another 39 cases of COVID in North West Queensland

news, local-news,

There has been another 39 cases of COVID recorded in the North West in past 24 hours. It brings the total to 1195 cases for the region. Boulia Shire remains the only COVID free shire in Queensland. By shire, the totals elsewhere in the North West so far are Burke 4, Carpentaria 36, Cloncurry 64, Croydon 2, Diamantina 2, Doomadgee 52, Etheridge 5, Flinders 29, Kowanyama 67, McKinlay 4, Mornington 12, Mount Isa 249, Richmond 3, Winton 10. There were 8643 new cases in Queensland on Thursday and nine deaths. The nine dead were aged in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, while two aged more than 100. Three were unvaccinated and two had had a booster vaccine, with the premier saying all nine deaths were tragic. "Any loss of life is a tragedy, and there'll be families out there grieving today and tonight, and I just want to pass on our condolences to the people who have lost their lives," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said. Chief Health Officer John Gerrard said there were 749 virus patients in public hospitals and 71 in private hospitals with another 47 people in intensive care. There were officially 55,078 active COVID-19 cases in Queensland, but Dr Gerrard said a new Gold Coast study indicated there may be even more undetected cases.

