New projects will add lustre to Mount Isa and Cloncurry

I'm looking forward to seeing progress on some exciting projects in the region this year. The old Mount Isa Harvey Norman site on the corner of the highway and Miles St has been an eyesore since fire ripped through the premises in 2017. Council purchased the vacant site a year and demolished the burned down building which was a good start. In 2021 Council came up with the great idea of naming it "Centennial Place" with the idea of opening it up in time for Mount Isa's centenary in 2023. In November Council released two draft concepts for the proposed Centennial Place project and sought community input to choose the preferred design and provide feedback to fine-tune a final design concept. Both layouts feature a "Centennial Walk" through the centre of the site which will acknowledge the history of Mount Isa over the past 100 years. The site will recognise the contribution of mining to the city, acknowledge the Traditional Owners and cultural history, support a variety of activities so that a mix of locals and visitors can use it, and be used for future celebrations and community events. There are also upgrades planned to the nearby Mount Isa city lookout. The upgrades are anticipated to include a new ramp to the west lookout; a vehicle turnaround loop; more parking spaces, including disabled parking; north-, south-, east- and west-facing lookouts; picnic lawn areas; new furnishings and shelters; and exercise loops. Council said it would seek funding to assist with the cost of the project. Meanwhile over in Cloncurry, the Cloncurry Shire Council are progressing with plans to spruce up the lovely Chinaman Creek Dam reserve. The upgrade includes a new pavilion structure with upgraded BBQ facilities, a children's playground, new storage for water sports equipment, boat washdown area and outdoor showers, a pontoon and segregated swimming area, a new amenities block and revised landscaping development. It's a great project and feedback on the proposal is open now at Council's website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/7c0756de-188e-40d1-bd76-d5318b7d2e60.jpg/r4_0_1197_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg