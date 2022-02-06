COVID-19 vaccinations take flight for kids in Western Qld

news, local-news,

The Royal Flying Doctor Service has commenced the rollout of paediatric COVID-19 vaccinations in Western Queensland for children aged 5-11. The service will add to the existing delivery of doses to adults as part of the not-for-profit's primary health care service. It comes as students are due to return to school on Monday, while Queensland Health data indicates only 20% of Western Queensland children aged between 5-11 have received their first dose of the vaccine. In 2021 RFDS Queensland administered 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations and now it will administer vaccine doses to children over the coming months in partnership with Queensland Health. RFDS Queensland COVID-19 Response Lead Joanne Mahony said the paediatric vaccination rollout will aid in protecting young Queenslanders from COVID-19 as case numbers continue to rise. READ ALSO: Father Mick celebrates 30 years in Mount Isa Killer dog disease now in Mount Isa Inquiry passes the buck on Sunday trading in Mount Isa Mount Isa's Donovan Rutherford wins national rodeo title Another 39 cases of COVID in the North West "The vaccination rollout has played a crucial role in delivering an important service to people in rural and remote Western Queensland, who would not normally have easy access to the vaccine, highlighting the vital primary health care role the organisation plays in regional Queensland in addition to our aeromedical retrieval services," she said. "We know unvaccinated individuals are nine times more likely to require medical intervention when COVID positive. Our communities are so isolated that if they become unwell it's not as simple as popping to your local doctor's office. By providing the vaccination to residents, we are aiming to further protect the community and decrease the likelihood of needing medical intervention should they become unwell." The RFDS has seen the number of primary health care patients double, with 3760 patients presenting for vaccines in December 2021 compared to 1860 in December 2020. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/3023f406-a44c-4497-bf94-a2e307834f46_rotated_270.jpg/r0_716_3024_2425_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg