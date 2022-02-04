Steven Bradbury leads Mount Isa bid...for the 2030 Winter Olympics

news, local-news,

Queensland already has the summer Olympics in 2032 and now Australian Winter Olympic legend Steven Bradbury wants to take the 2030 winter version to....Mount Isa. Let's be honest, Mount Isa with its plus 40 Celsius temperatures is not the first place that springs to mind as a host city for the Winter Olympics. But then again there is not a great deal of snow in Bejing as it prepares to host the Olympics so who are we to judge? And there is no better spokesperson for the Isa Winter Olympics than Bradbury, the come-from-behind 2002 Salt Lake Games speed skating gold medallist. In an "Isa Bid" video Bradbury explains why Mount Isa is the perfect place to host the Winter Games. "From the mines to the pub, the shopping centre, and the stifling heat, Queensland will become a true hub for both Winter and Summer games." Bradbury boasted. The hilarious video shows Bradbury at the famous Mount Isa Rodeo grounds which he claims would become the main stadium for the games - hosting the opening and closing ceremonies, figure skating, and speed skating events. Other "ready made" winter sports hubs include the famous Urquhart Shaft mine frame which, of course, would host the ski jump while the cauldron would be lighted at the 270m high lead smelter stack. Bobsled and Luge will be headed underground in the Mount Isa Mines, the Slopestyle and half-pipe will be held at the Mount Isa Skate Park and the Mount Isa Irish Club - the biggest pub in town - will be home to the curling. The old Blockbuster Video store on the main street would be converted into the International Broadcast Centre and athletes will stay at the old underground hospital which will act as the athlete's village. "Bid chief" Dylan Katter (the Katters had to be involved somehow) said even though Isa's climate may not be appropriate to host the games, they had a plan to fool the athletes. "If you say it's 38 Celsius, that's hot, however, if we adopt the imperial system, and tell people the temperature is 38 Fahrenheit, athletes will feel right at home," Mr Katter said. Bradbury and Katter are joined on the "organising committee" by Jack Rafter, related to another hometown hero Mount Isa-born Pat Rafter. "My third cousin, Pat, dominated in tennis for years, summer sports like that were never for me. I'm good at all the winter sports and I'm going to win Gold in 2030," Jack said. The trio said they wanted local legendary Grants cakes and pies to become the official caterers of the games. Sadly for the "bidders" Mount Isa faces stiff competition from the likes of a triple-city bid from Spain, Andorra, and France, Sapporo in Japan, and 2010 games host Vancouver. While the IOC, Australian, and Queensland governments are yet to receive an official submission from the Mount Isa bid committee, it shouldn't take them too much convincing, according to Bradbury. "Why wait until 2030? Isa is good to go. Right here, right now," he said.

