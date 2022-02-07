Ernest Henry has Cloncurry students covered

news, local-news,

Evolution Mining's Ernest Henry Operations is providing face masks to local Cloncurry schools to help keep students safe and ensure they comply with the latest Queensland Government COVID-19 requirements. From 7 February 2022, all secondary school students and all staff, volunteers, family members, contractors and other visitors are required to wear a mask in Queensland schools. This mandatory requirement includes both indoor and outdoor school environments unless children are seated or are able to maintain a 1.5 metre distance from others. Students in Years 3 to 6 have also been encouraged to wear them as well. Ernest Henry Operation's General Manager, Aaron Harrison, says when his team heard about the new face mask requirements for students the Cloncurry based copper and gold operation was happy to help. "When Cloncurry State School let us know about the new face mask requirements and the challenges of securing enough supply, our team didn't hesitate to put their hand up to assist," Mr Harrison said. "Masks are often in short supply, a familiar situation across regional Australia, so we decided to contact the other schools and early learning centres in Cloncurry to see if they needed support as well." "We're really pleased to be able to provide face masks to the Cloncurry State School P-12, St Joseph's Catholic School, C&K Cloncurry Kindergarten and the Curry Kids Early Learning Centre." The donation of personal protective equipment, valued at $3500, includes around 8000 single-use protective face masks. Since the pandemic began, Ernest Henry's new owners Evolution Mining has contributed over $2.5 million in support to communities where they operate in Australia and Canada. Ernest Henry Operation's Sustainability Manager, Adam Fewster, says the COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping life, but the simple act of wearing a mask can significantly reduce the risk of virus transmission. "Our focus on protecting the safety and wellbeing of our people during COVID-19 extends to the towns and regions our people call home," Mr Fewster said. "A lot of people with COVID-19 are asymptomatic and unaware they are carrying the virus, so face masks are an effective preventative measure when used in conjunction with social distancing." Cloncurry State School P-12 P&C Association's Alison Macnamara said the latest measures including the delayed start to the school year and the wearing of masks may create challenges for families but are a necessary response to the evolving COVID-19 situation. "It's important we work together during these difficult and unprecedented times," Ms Macnamara said. The distribution of the masks to Cloncurry schools took place just in time for students heading back for the start of the first term of school in 2022.

