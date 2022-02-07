Disaster funding available as North West towns remain cut off

news, local-news,

With roads in the North West closed due to flooding and some towns likely to be cut off for weeks, the state and federal governments are providing disaster assistance. As of Monday the towns of Doomadgee, Burketown, Kajabbi, Urandangi, Bedourie and Birdsville are cut off due to flooded roads. Boulia is still accessible via Mount Isa only at this stage. There is a moderate flood warning on the Eyre Creek at Bedourie and the creek is expected to remain above the moderate flood level during the next few days, with further river level rises possible. The weather system which badly affected northern South Australia also caused havoc on the Queensland side of the border. READ ALSO: Mount Isa's Donovan Rutherford wins national rodeo title Another 39 cases of COVID in the North West Tickets go on sale for Birdsville April meeting New National Park to be created north of Hughenden Merlin Manners to be farewelled on Wednesday Disaster assistance is now available to eight council areas n Western Queensland affected by extreme rainfall and flooding last month, provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements. The DRFA will provide financial support for Barcoo, Boulia, Bulloo, Cloncurry, Diamantina, Mount Isa, Quilpie and Winton Shire Councils to carry out counter disaster operations and restore essential public assets damaged by the event. It comes after a low pressure trough developed over much of Western Queensland from 19-24 January 2022, leading to heavy rainfall and destructive riverine and flash flooding throughout the region. Road still closed include Gregory Downs Camooweal Road, Burketown to Gregory, Doomadgee-Hells Gate, Hells Gate to NT border, Burketown to Doomadgee, Burketown - Floraville Rd, Riversleigh Rd, Kajabbi Kamilaroi Road - Coolullah Road, Hensley Dr Cloncurry, Urandangi Rd (North and South), Cloncurry Link Rd, Urandangi - NT border, Donahue Hwy Boulia to border, Diamantina River rd, Kennedy Dev Rd Winton to Boulia, Coorabulka Road, main Bedourie-Birdsville Rd, Bedourie-Windorah Rd, Birdsville - SA border, Windorah-Birdsville Rd.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/2145a3e2-f956-4e88-8b7f-ab4143ccd869.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg