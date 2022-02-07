North West women will be well represented at Qld Resource awards

news, local-news,

Mount Isa and the North West will be well represented at the Queensland Resources Council and Women in Mining and Resources Queensland 2022 Awards for Women next month. Mount Isa-based Tanya Cambetis who works at Glencore's George Fisher mine is finalist in the exceptional trade / technician category, while Spinifex State College's Kathleen Farrelly makes the cut in the exceptional female QMEA student of the year category. Ms Cambetis is president of the WIMARQ committee in the north-west and a mentor for Glencore's Girls for Mining Program while year 12 student Ms Farrelly is a QMEA ambassador. Also making the finals are FIFO workers at George Fisher (Sabrina Carpentier), Dugald River (Freya van der Wal) and Cannington Mine (Jillian Cappo). QRC Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane said women represent close to 20 percent of the sector's workforce, with almost 7000 employed in on and off-site roles. READ ALSO: Mount Isa's Donovan Rutherford wins national rodeo title Another 39 cases of COVID in the North West Tickets go on sale for Birdsville April meeting New National Park to be created north of Hughenden Merlin Manners to be farewelled on Wednesday He said the number of women working in resources has grown by more than 50 percent over the past six years, following concerted industry efforts to improve participation rates. The QRC has set a new diversity target of 30 percent female participation by 2026. This year's winners will be announced on 8 March at the QRC/WIMARQ International Women's Day Breakfast at Southbank's Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, hosted by well-known journalist and television presenter Jennifer Byrne. Keynote speaker is Australia's longest serving Sex Discrimination Commissioner Elizabeth Broderick. Mr Macfarlane said encouraging more women to work in resources makes good business sense. "A more inclusive workplace culture improves productivity, health and safety outcomes and helps foster a more supportive and positive work environment," he said. "Our sector is also facing a chronic shortage of skilled workers, so it's in our best interest to encourage more women to bring their skills, expertise and ideas to work in resources. Our ultimate goal is to achieve gender parity." WIMARQ Co-Chair Sally Rayner said many Queensland award winners had gone on to win national awards, including last year's Exceptional Woman in Queensland Resources winner Maryann Wipaki from Mount Isa, who also won her category nationally. "The quality of our candidates and the level of excellence being achieved by women in Queensland's mining and energy sector is world-class," Ms Rayner said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

