Julia Creek graziers buy $125,000 top priced bull at Towers sale

news, local-news,

Graziers from Julia Creek paid the top price at the Big Country cattle sale at Charters Towers on Monday. Cattlemen and women from as far as New South Wales, the Northern Territory and Queensland were successful in securing one of the 121 red Brahmans and 131 stud heifers, which were cleared on the first day. The 89 red registered sires averaged $18,905 and topped at $125,000 while 32 herd bulls averaged $10,595 and topped at $36,000 for a combined red bull gross of $2,021,500 and $16,705 average. Just when onlookers thought the sale top had been reached at $120,000 for Kariboe Valley Ventura to Yoman Cattle Co, Moura, 11 lots later the Stevens family of Cremona Brahmans, Julia Creek, outlaid $125,000 for Clukan Redwings from Steve and Theresa Taylor, Clukan Brahmans, Jambin. Having been an underbidder on the $50,000 NCC Navajo earlier in the day, David Stevens expanded the budget to ensure the 27-month-old homozygous poll Clukan bull was coming home with him ahead of underbidders Palmvale and Elmo Brahmans. "The dearest bull I've ever bought before this was $45,000," Mr Stevens said. "It's definitely a one off thing." READ ALSO: Another 27 cases of COVID in the North West Tickets go on sale for Birdsville April meeting New National Park to be created north of Hughenden Merlin Manners to be farewelled on Wednesday Ruth Chaplain's art pops up in Brisbane show The son of NCC Echuca and Clukan Addie weighed 886 kilograms with P8 and rib fat depths of 10 and seven millimetres, an eye muscle area of 141 square centimetres and 41 centimetre scrotal circumference. The Stevens family breed bulls for their own herds at Julia Creek and Georgetown and sell the remainder to local clients. "We have had a commercial stud for a while and probably in the last five or six years we started to get into the good stud cattle," he said. "Numbers are back a bit now because we lost most of them in the flood and we are just trying to get them all back, start to pick up a few." The bull will enter semen collection before being put to a mob of top females for natural joining. Clukan achieved the highest red vendor average with two bulls equalling out at $68,000, followed by Kariboe Valley with three bulls averaging $49,000 and Palmal with four at $46,125. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xv9ANvsWbcwFXF8qYqgkD5/cb35c00d-b9ec-4d68-a551-bedf44491c1a.jpg/r151_405_4983_3135_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg