Youths charged with Mount Isa vehicle theft

Two youths have been charged with stealing a vehicle in Mount Isa. Police said that between 7pm on Tuesday February 1 and 2am on Wednesday February 2, offenders approached a locked vehicle parked at an East Street address and, using keys allegedly stolen during a previous incident, drove the vehicle around the streets of Mount Isa. The extensively damaged vehicle was located on Prosser Street, in the middle of the road, at 6.05am. A 17-year-old Wellesley Islands boy and a 13-year-old Townview girl have both been dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act, in relation to the unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Meanwhile another Mount Isa youth has been charged with a town burglary. Police said that between 12.30 and 1.30am on Wednesday, February 2, offenders gained entry to an Abel Smith Parade residence via an unlocked rear door, which they then propped open with a chair and repeatedly entered. Police said the group searched the residence and removed alcohol from the fridge and a wallet containing personal cards and around $150. CitySafe CCTV cameras captured the group entering the address. A 14-year-old Pioneer boy has been charged with burglary and commit indictable offence. He was given bail and is due to appear in the Mount Isa Childrens Court at a later date. Investigations are continuing into other offenders.

