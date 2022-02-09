Kathleen Farrelly represents Mount Isa at QMEA students awards

news, local-news,

A Mount Isa student is one of four high-achieving school leaders who will vie for the honour of being recognised as exceptional amongst their peers. The Queensland Resources Council said Kathleen Farrelly from Spinifex State College in Mount Isa will join Jemma Donovan from Brisbane's San Sisto College, Claire Thompson from Kelvin Grove State College and Sanya Arora from Gladstone's Chanel College as finalists in the Exceptional Female Student category in this year's prestigious Resources Awards for Women in Brisbane next month. To be eligible, students must have participated in programs run by the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy, the QRC's education arm and Kathleen is one of two Mount Isa QMEA ambassadors. Kathleen considering a science, technology, maths and engineering tertiary study pathway when she finishes Year 12 this year to potentially pave the way to an engineering career in the resources sector. READ ALSO: Tickets go on sale for Birdsville April meeting New National Park to be created north of Hughenden Merlin Manners to be farewelled on Wednesday Ruth Chaplain's art pops up in Brisbane show Three drivers of same car all nabbed for drink driving Jason Howard is Mount Isa senior sportsperson of the year QRC Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane said the QMEA was set up to encourage high school students to consider a career in resources by exposing them to real-world mining experiences and school-based skills training. "The QMEA currently partners with 90 Queensland schools to run workshops and programs, funded largely by QRC members and sponsors as well as through the State Government's Gateway to Industry Schools Program," Mr Macfarlane said. "Our major focus is to attract more women and more young people from Indigenous backgrounds to work in the resources sector, as we need to build on and diversify our skills base." The winner of the Exceptional Female QMEA Student Award will be announced in front of a 1000-strong crowd at the QRC/Women in Mining and Resources Queensland awards at an International Women's Day breakfast in Brisbane on March 8. Mount Isa is well represented at the awards with Tanya Cambetis who works at Glencore's George Fisher mine a finalist in the exceptional trade / technician category, With the exception of the student award, winners of all categories will represent Queensland in the Women in Resources National Awards later this year.

