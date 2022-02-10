Youth charged after assaulting driver of parked vehicle

news, local-news,

A Mount Isa youth has been charged with assault of a female driver and car theft after an incident in the CBD last week. Police said At about 4.15pm on Wednesday, February 2, it is alleged a boy entered a vehicle parked on Rodeo Drive with its engine running. The female victim came out of a nearby business a short time later and observed the boy in her vehicle. She entered the front passenger door, knelt on the seat and repeatedly ordered the boy to get out, which he refused. The victim and the boy struggled over the gear stick, with the vehicle moving slightly back and forth and police said the boy also pushed the victim in the chest. The victim yelled for help and a member of the public assisted by reaching into the vehicle, turning off the ignition and removing the keys. It is alleged the boy exited the vehicle, still swearing at the victim and witnesses, and walked towards Miles St CitySafe CCTV cameras captured the incident and dog squad tracked the boy to a Miles Street address, where he was arrested within 45 minutes of the incident occurring. A 15-year-old Menzies boy has been charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and common assault. He is due to appear in the Mount Isa Childrens Court at a later date.

