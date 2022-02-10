Cloncurry Eagles host sign on day this weekend

news, local-news,

It's time to start thinking about the 2022 footy season and if you are in Cloncurry this weekend it's your chance to hook up with the Eagles. Mount Isa Rugby League side the Cloncurry Eagles is hosting its 2022 sign on day on Saturday at Florence Clark Park. The club said it was hosting the event from 10am to noon and people are invited to come down and have a chat to the committee about the upcoming season and throw the footy around. There will also be a sausage sizzle for a gold coin donation. Players for all age groups are invited to sign on. Meanwhile Cloncurry will also soon be hosting the Commin's Contracting Curry 10s rugby competition. The event is on Saturday, April 2 at the Eddie Lee Field. Entries now open via cloncurryrugby@gmail.com. READ ALSO: Tickets go on sale for Birdsville April meeting New National Park to be created north of Hughenden Ruth Chaplain's art pops up in Brisbane show Three drivers of same car all nabbed for drink driving Video sneak peek at new Mount Isa Bunnings Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/1f2b76f6-c459-4f86-a968-9c8a3d49a03b.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg