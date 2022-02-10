New RFDS Georgetown health clinic to remove barriers for local men

news, local-news,

The men of Georgetown and surrounds are set to benefit after the Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) announced the rollout of a new local health clinic. The new RFDS service is tailored to men's health in an effort to remove the barriers that prevent the male population from accessing proactive health checks. The new day service will be accessible at Georgetown Sports Centre and facilitated by RFDS practitioner Dr Geoff Clark. Etheridge Shire Council Mayor Barry Hughes was one of the first local men to utilise the new extended service. "The men in our community are trailing behind when it comes to taking the opportunity to make the most of the RFDS weekly visits to our community," Mayor Hughes said. "So my fellow local men I say: when you're in the very capable hands of Dr Geoff Clark and his team, and outside that traditional medical environment, there are no more excuses. "I want every other Georgetown bloke out there to book in for an RFDS health check up." RFDS chief executive officer Meredith Staib said a routine health check is a sensible approach the local community can implement to prevent future clinic visits. "The stark fact of the matter is that we typically see male community members as dependents, and then not again until that tragic circumstance where a health issue has evolved to the point that it requires an emergency retrieval or other RFDS services like hospital transfers," Ms Staib said. READ ALSO: Tickets go on sale for Birdsville April meeting New National Park to be created north of Hughenden Ruth Chaplain's art pops up in Brisbane show Three drivers of same car all nabbed for drink driving Video sneak peek at new Mount Isa Bunnings "We take great pride in offering the finest healthcare to those living, working and travelling across the furthest corners of Queensland, and primary health services are the lynchpin of preventing greater health issues down the line." Ms Staib said the new clinic would help to continue building a healthier and stronger Queensland, and remove any reasons for hesitation, particularly amongst groups that are not embracing current RFDS services. The clinic is open every third Wednesday of a four-week roster. The next Georgetown clinic will be held on Wednesday, February 16.

