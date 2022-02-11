Sunday trading inquiry outcome is a missed chance for Mount Isa

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

One of the big pieces of local news in recent weeks was the parliamentary inquiry into Sunday trading in regional towns handing down its findings. Officially called the Inquiry into the operation of the Trading (Allowable Hours) Act 1990, the parliamentary inquiry was called in September to reforms to the Act enacted in 2017. The inquiry which held a hearing in Mount Isa in November said the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission should determine whether Mount Isa gets Sunday and public holiday trading for its major retailers with the moratorium on changes to be extended another 12 months due to disruptions caused by COVID. It's fair to say its recommendations released at the end of January was an underwhelming judgement after months of an expensive process. Changes in 2012 left Mount Isa as one of 23 regional towns that cannot trade on Sunday for five years, a period that expires in August 2022. The parliament's Education, Employment and Training Committee handed down its findings from an inquiry into the operation of the Trading (Allowable Hours) Act 1990 with nine recommendations. Most of the recommendations are small adjustments to the rules but the two key recommendations for Mount Isa are firstly, the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission, as the independent arbiter, is best placed to hear an application and to make a determination and secondly, the moratorium is extended for an additional 12 months to 31 August 2023. The news was greeted with joy by small Mount Isa business owners who depend on the Sunday trade for their margins. That's understandable but the inquiry did not address the issues raised by Mount Isa City Council, Commerce North West and Mount Isa Tourism Association that the Sunday ban was negatively affecting the liveability of the city. The inquiry has missed an innovative opportunity to deal comprehensively with the problem of managing contradictory goals and instead handballed it to the arbiter for individual judgement. It's a shortsighted solution for which towns like Mount Isa will pay for in the long-term.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/bcc8ac74-ab34-48ee-a7f3-27f98c6aad82.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg