Southern Gulf NRM celebrate Women in Science day

Southern Gulf NRM is hailing the contribution of women in science in the North West region. Each year, February 11 is the International Day of Women and Girls in Science which aims to empower women and girls in the science field and raise awareness of the gender disparity in the field. Southern Gulf says its team includes a range of vibrant and unique women including program leaders, project officers, Landcare facilitators, technical experts, and business support staff. "We are proud to have a predominantly female-driven team who work in a variety of roles, all of which play an important part in the vitality and sustainability of the natural resources of our region," a Southern Gulf NRM spokesperson said. "These outstanding women are fantastic examples of young women who were inspired when undertaking STEM classes at school, then focused their passion for science through university, ultimately leading them into a career in a science-based community organisation where they each bring science principles and processes to their everyday work. Environment and Heritage Officer Kayler Greenfield, who has been with Southern Gulf NRM for five years,said she was madly passionate about her role. "I am grateful to be able to work hands-on in the field that I love," she said. Kayler is leading the Biodiversity Bright Spots initiative funded by the Australian Government's National Landcare Program and she is often out in the field conducting bird surveys and monitoring, collecting data, and taking charge of the controlled burns done to conserve Carpentarian Grasswren's natural habitat. "Working in science gives me purpose; I strive to make some form of positive difference in this world" she said.

