Splashez pool retiling expected to complete on weekend

Mount Isa City Council has said the retiling work at the Splashez Aquatic Centre main pool is almost complete. Council said more than 700 of the pool's tiles across the pool basin floor are being replaced and re-grouted and wall tiles and head tiles are also being replaced. Works are anticipated to be completed on Saturday, February 12. "One new safety feature is the addition of new demarcation tiles, which let people know where the pool's drop-off begins," Council said. "The tiling work is all being done underwater by specialist divers, meaning the pool can remain open during the improvement works. There may be some areas with restricted access while the work is being carried out. "Thank you to all of the pool patrons for their patience and understanding while the works have been undertaken." The pool had to close for a six weeks upgrade around September 2021. Work included putting in new shade structures, new barbecues, new lighting, solar roofing and there is now private function area that people can hire out.

