Chance of more rain Monday and later in the week

After some good falls in isolated areas over the weekend there is a chance of rain today but then we may have to wait until the weekend for more falls. The forecast in the city for Monday is for partly cloudy and a slight chance of a shower. There is also the chance of isolated storms west and north of Mount Isa It's then mostly sunny weather to Saturday and Sunday when partly cloudy conditions return with a 20pc chance of rain and the chance of a thunderstorm later both days. Maximum temps will creep back into the 40s by later in the week while the overnight minimums will also move back to the high 20s. A BoM spokesperson said Sunday's falls were isolated and many missed out. "There will be reasonably dry airmass through to Friday in the North West," the spokesperson said. Mount Isa airport received 18,6mm on Sunday and another 20,4mm overnight though there are reports of twice those totals in unofficial city-based gauges. Carters Bore has also received 31mm in the last 24 hours, Cloncurry 23.2mm, but there was less rain further afield with New May Downs getting 5.6mm, Julia Creek 2.6mm and Camooweal just 1.0mm. Boulia and the Channel Country missed out on rain and there wasn't much in the Gulf country either with only Century Mine (4.0mm) and Normanton (1.0mm) recording rain. Lake Moondarra is 54.9pc full and Lake Julius is 99.9pc full.

