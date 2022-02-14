Police charge Mount Isa youth with multiple offences

news, local-news,

Police have charged a 14-year-old boy with multiple property offences in Mount Isa spanning two months. Overnight on December 11, a group of alleged offenders were involved in the unlawful use of a motor vehicle stolen from a Sunset Dve caravan park. Overnight on January 17, a commercial vehicle parked on Rodeo Dve was entered and a green canvas bag containing tools was removed. During the day on Wednesday, February 2, a boy allegedly gained entry to an Arline St residence by smashing a rear window and using a wheelie bin to climb inside where he located and allegedly removed spare vehicle keys from a bedside table and a small bag of jewellery from a wardrobe. That same date, he attempted to gain entry to a Webb St residence by attacking the fly screen frames on multiple windows and smashing glass panes, however was unsuccessful. At about 11pm on Friday, February 4, a Hilary St unit was entered via a fly screen frame removed from a bedroom window. The occupants awoke to find a boy standing in their bedroom, who fled the way he came in. READ ALSO: Three drivers of same car all nabbed for drink driving Neville Power could be jailed for illegal Mount Isa visit from WA Another 40 cases of COVID in the North West Transition Resources excited with Cloncurry finds Youth charged with attacks on cars at Mount Isa Hospital Winton hails find of 'broken dinosaur killer' croc Later that night, a boy allegedly entered a Kaeser Rd residence via a laundry window, removing a drink from the fridge. The same boy is alleged to have entered a Joyce St residence by removing the fly screen frame and louvres of a bathroom window and he located and removed a set of house keys. Overnight on Sunday, February 6, the windows of three vehicles parked in Goroka St were smashed. A coin bag was reported stolen from one of the vehicles. A 14-year-old Townview boy has been charged with four counts of burglary and commit indictable offence, two counts of enter premises and commit indictable offence by break and one count each of; enter premises and commit indictable offence, attempted enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence, enter dwelling with intent by break, enter dwelling with intent by break at night, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, trespass and stealing. He was given bail and is due to appear in the Mount Isa Childrens Court at a later date. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/66cfbd13-9a2d-4526-a116-f61cca5f90fc.JPG/r2_49_1015_622_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg