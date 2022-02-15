New study reveals size of gas industry workforce

news, local-news,

A new report has revealed the extraordinary size of Queensland's gas industry supply chain for the first time - from drillers to gas fitters and gas bottle retailers in Mount Isa. Highlighting the depth and scale of the gas industry supply chain's economic and social contribution, about 31,000 Queenslanders are directly employed by almost 9000 businesses across the state. They're workers like Mount Isa's Ford Plumbing Services owner Joel Ford who has been doing this kind of work for 10 years. "I'd say probably 30 to 40 per cent of my work is gas related," Mr Ford said. "I do mainly housing installations and replacements." The new study, Economic and Employment Contribution of the Australian Gas Industry Supply Chain: 2020-21, was prepared by Australian Economic Advocacy Solutions for the Australian Gas Industry Trust (AGIT). It put the total national gas industry supply chain of workers directly employed at just over 165,000 full time equivalent jobs - with Queensland only trailing WA's almost 70,000 gas industry supply chain workers. Another 95,000 jobs nationally are indirectly supported by the supply chain - meaning a total of just over 260,000 jobs across Australia are directly and indirectly supported by the supply chain. The study also reveals how the state's youths are supported with a pathway to employment, with about 2,200 young Australians - 421 of them in Queensland - in apprenticeships and traineeships last financial year. READ ALSO: Neville Power could be jailed for illegal Mount Isa visit from WA Transition Resources excited with Cloncurry finds Youth charged with attacks on cars at Mount Isa Hospital Winton hails find of 'broken dinosaur killer' croc Two men accused of flood fund fraud will have court mention in April The study found 1.7 in every 100 jobs in Queensland were in the gas industry supply chain. AEAS said in its report: "The key finding of this report is that the gas industry supply chain is crucially important to Australia - creating employment opportunities and driving economic activity. "In regional areas, the gas industry acts as a foundation for prosperity across many townships due to supply chain spend and the livelihood provided to employees and their spend that this delivers to local businesses." The study found the industry generates $55 billion in direct economic activity and pours $18.2 billion into federal, state and local government coffers in taxes, rates, fees and royalties annually. The industry in Queensland contributed $3.44 billion. One in every 54 Australian workers relies on gas for their income, earning an average annual salary of $90,200, compared to the national average wage of $67,902. Queensland's over 31,000 workers pocketed $2.8 billion in wages from the industry last financial year while the supply chain spent $5.1 billion in the state. The study was welcomed by AGIT, which said it demonstrated how deep the industry was involved in the community. AGIT Executive Officer Dr Jen Thompson said: "We are everywhere - across our regions and across our suburbs - and all Australians benefit in some way from gas and the gas supply chain. "This shows the gas supply chain is intrinsically part of our communities and one of Australia's biggest drivers of employment and economic activity. "Three cents in every dollar of economic activity in Australia can be linked to the supply chain, which is enabling $470 billion in economic activity in Australia every year as an essential energy source." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

