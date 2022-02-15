Disaster assistance offered to more North West Qld councils

news, local-news,

Disaster assistance has been extended to the Local Government Areas of Burke, Flinders, McKinlay and Paroo due to the impacts from the ongoing floods in Western Queensland. Assistance is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-Queensland Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements and is now available in 12 Local Government Areas in Western Queensland: Barcoo, Boulia, Bulloo, Burke, Cloncurry, Diamantina, Flinders, McKinlay, Mount Isa, Paroo, Quilpie and Winton. Minister for Emergency Management Senator Bridget McKenzie said the floods have caused significant damage to roads, isolated many remote towns, and significant clean-up would be required when the floodwaters recede. "This assistance will fund the extensive work that needs to be done to repair the essential public infrastructure throughout Western Queensland, ultimately ensuring these communities recovers more quickly," she said. Queensland Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan said the floods have damaged essential public assets, such as roads and bridges. READ ALSO: Neville Power could be jailed for illegal Mount Isa visit from WA Transition Resources excited with Cloncurry finds Youth charged with attacks on cars at Mount Isa Hospital Winton hails find of 'broken dinosaur killer' croc Two men accused of flood fund fraud will have court mention in April Glencore brain damage case set for Supreme Court Roads still closed include: Wokingham Stock Route (between Corfield Richmond Rd and Landsborough Hwy) Old Landsborough Hwy (Corfield to Kynuna).Cork Mail Rd (Corfield to Opalton), Diamantina River Road (Midleton to Opalton), Winton Jundah Road (Lark Quarry to Jundah), Toolebuc Rd (Min Min / Warburton), Urandangi Rd (north and south), Donahue Hwy (Carrandotta / Wills), Diamantina Development Road (Boulia to Bedourie), Coorabulka Road (Bedourie Wills), Springvale Road (Wills to Min Min), Diamantina Developmental Road (Bedourie / Windorah), Eyre Developmental Road (Birdsville to South Australian Border), Gregory Downs Camooweal Road, Hells Gate to NT border, Burketown - Floraville Rd, Riversleigh Rd, Kajabbi-Mount Isa Rd. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/4bb70d87-b313-4ff3-be97-0e26431a2212.jpg/r2_0_798_450_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg