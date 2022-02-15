Another three cases of COVID in North West Qld

news, local-news,

The number of COVID cases in North West Queensland has dropped substantially with just three cases reported in the last 24 hours. It comes as Queensland records 10 deaths and 5286 cases in the same timeframe. As at 7pm on February 14, the total COVID-19 cases in the North West Hospital and Health Service is 1740. There are no deaths in the North West due to COVID. First, second and booster vaccinations are available at all NWHHS facilities. The NWHHS COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Mount Isa Civic Centre in West Street has extended its hours - Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm and Thursday 1pm to 8pm. The Buchanan Park drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00am until 12:00pm. Community members should remain in their car and follow the direction of staff members who are there to provide assistance. READ ALSO: Neville Power could be jailed for illegal Mount Isa visit from WA Transition Resources excited with Cloncurry finds Youth charged with attacks on cars at Mount Isa Hospital Winton hails find of 'broken dinosaur killer' croc Two men accused of flood fund fraud will have court mention in April Glencore brain damage case set for Supreme Court A total of 1587 children aged between five and 17 recorded positive results in the past 24 hours in Queensland, up from 963 the previous day. Infected school kids were generally experiencing mild symptoms, and the state would be looking to NSW for guidance on what to expect in coming weeks, Chief Health Officer John Gerrard said. "I wouldn't read too much into a single day's reading," Dr Gerrard said. There had not been "any significant rise" in the number of children in hospital with COVID-19, he said. The latest deaths recorded in Queensland were people aged between their 60s and 90s, and did not include any aged care residents. Hospital numbers are continuing to drop in the state, sitting at 462 including 34 patients in intensive care. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/03d4aeab-80f9-4633-b504-4d92a04dbb9d.jpg/r3_75_799_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg