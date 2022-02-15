Australia must address fuel security: Bob Katter

news, local-news,

Kennedy MP Bob Katter has united with fellow cross benchers to call on the government to address Australia's fuel security. Arriving at Parliament House in an Australian-made electric bus joined by Greens leader Adam Bandt, South Australian Senator Rex Patrick and Tasmanian independent MP Andrew Wilkie, Mr Katter and the other cross benchers were draw attention to the fuel security issues as tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine, and China and Taiwan. Mr Katter wants the Federal Government to increase Australia's fuel security by banning Australian oil export to bolster Australia's domestic refining capability. He also wants to see all suburban waste recycled into fuel, as Southern Oils are currently doing in Gladstone and he wants all metropolitan-based public servants' cars to be electric vehicles made in Australia. His final demand is for the rollout of Australian-made renewable fuels sustainably made from sugar, grain and algae. "A lot of people are looking on with concern as Russia and China climb back into bed together, and I get the feeling we are seeing imperialism not communism," Mr Katter said. "If China embargoed our fuel which comes from Singapore and South Korea, as they did with the urea and AdBlue for our trucks, then we are in very serious trouble. So, we need to refine and manufacture our own fuel here, and if we have electric cars or buses in the metropolitan cities then that will mean more fuel for our trucks and farmers." READ ALSO: Neville Power could be jailed for illegal Mount Isa visit from WA Youth charged with attacks on cars at Mount Isa Hospital Winton hails find of 'broken dinosaur killer' croc Two men accused of flood fund fraud will have court mention in April Glencore brain damage case set for Supreme Court Another three cases of Covid in NW Qld Mr Katter said if he and the Greens leader Adam Bandt can agree on fuel and energy security then the major parties should act. "Adam is right, we want Australians to build something again. We have no manufacturing base. We can't even make a car tyre let alone a car or a motorbike. So, let's restore Australian made manufacturing," he said. "I'm not losing sleep over carbon emissions, but we will run out of fossil fuels in 150 years, so we'd better think of some alternatives." In 2021 the federal government gave Australia's two remaining oil refineries up to $2.3 billion in taxpayer cash to stay open and contain the cost of fuel. The electric bus the MPs rode on was built in Sydney by Australian company Nexport, the nation's largest producer of electric buses. Sid Rallapalli from Nexport said "with policy and strategic support from all levels of government, Australia's electric mobility manufacturing sector can create new and high paying jobs across the entire transport value chain."

