Calendar of events for North West Queensland

Here's our guide to upcoming events in North West Queensland in 2022. Got a date claimer you want to add? Email me the details at derek.barry@northweststar.com.au Feb 19 Mount Isa Sign On Expo Feb 26 Mount Isa Beach Races Feb 27 Curry Day Expo Mar 6 Clean Up Australia Day Mar 11 Cloncurry Local Business Networking Event Mar 12 Mount Isa St Patricks Day races Mar 18 Cloncurry Prize Poetry Competition Awards Mar 19 Mount Isa cricket grand final Mar 19 Cloncurry races Mar 26 Burke and Wills Meet and Greet Cricket Apr 2 Mount Isa races Apr 9 Maxwelton races Apr 10-11 Birdsville Races Apr 14 Cloncurry Easter Fair and Twilight Markets Apr 14-16 Boulia Campdraft, Rodeo and races Apr 22-24 Julia Creek Dirt n Dust Festival Apr 23 Julia Creek races Apr 23 Cloncurry Saleyards Brahmans sale Apr 25 Anzac Day Apr 29- May 1 Winton Campdraft Apr 30 Gregory Downs races May 1 Gregory Canoe Classic May 19-22 Burke and Wills Challenge and Campdraft May 20 Roads and Rail Forum -Cloncurry May 22 Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride, Mount Isa May 28 Cloncurry Races May 29 Cloncurry Sunday Markets Jun 3-5 Winton Show Jun 9-12 Normanton Rodeo Jun 10-11 Cloncurry Show Jun 10-11 Richmond Field Days Jun 17-18 Mount Isa Show Jun 18-19 Gregory Campdraft Jun 24-26 Yelvertoft Campdraft and Rodeo Jun 26 Cloncurry Sunday Markets Jun 22-Jul 2 Winton Vision Splendid Film Festival Jul 9-10 Outback Golf Masters Winton Jul 16-17 Outback Golf Masters Mount Isa Jul 22-24 Outback Golf Masters $1m Hole in One Birdsville Jul 30 Quamby Rodeo Aug 5 Cloncurry Merry Muster Aug 5 Border Ride Aug 5 Mount Isa Rodeo Ball Aug 11-14 Mount Isa Mines Rodeo Aug 11 Mailman Express races, Mount Isa Aug 26-28 Camooweal Drovers Festival Aug 27 Camooweal Races Aug 27 Betoota Races Sep 2-3 Birdsville Races Sep 10 Bedourie Races

