Calendar of events for North West Queensland

Feb 19 Mount Isa Sign On Expo
Feb 26 Mount Isa Beach Races
Feb 27 Curry Day Expo
Mar 6 Clean Up Australia Day
Mar 11 Cloncurry Local Business Networking Event
Mar 12 Mount Isa St Patricks Day races
Mar 18 Cloncurry Prize Poetry Competition Awards
Mar 19 Mount Isa cricket grand final
Mar 19 Cloncurry races
Mar 26 Burke and Wills Meet and Greet Cricket
Apr 2 Mount Isa races
Apr 9 Maxwelton races
Apr 10-11 Birdsville Races
Apr 14 Cloncurry Easter Fair and Twilight Markets
Apr 14-16 Boulia Campdraft, Rodeo and races
Apr 22-24 Julia Creek Dirt n Dust Festival
Apr 23 Julia Creek races
Apr 23 Cloncurry Saleyards Brahmans sale
Apr 25 Anzac Day
Apr 29- May 1 Winton Campdraft
Apr 30 Gregory Downs races
May 1 Gregory Canoe Classic
May 19-22 Burke and Wills Challenge and Campdraft
May 20 Roads and Rail Forum -Cloncurry
May 22 Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride, Mount Isa
May 28 Cloncurry Races
May 29 Cloncurry Sunday Markets
Jun 3-5 Winton Show
Jun 9-12 Normanton Rodeo
Jun 10-11 Cloncurry Show
Jun 10-11 Richmond Field Days
Jun 17-18 Mount Isa Show
Jun 18-19 Gregory Campdraft
Jun 24-26 Yelvertoft Campdraft and Rodeo
Jun 26 Cloncurry Sunday Markets
Jun 22-Jul 2 Winton Vision Splendid Film Festival
Jul 9-10 Outback Golf Masters Winton
Jul 16-17 Outback Golf Masters Mount Isa
Jul 22-24 Outback Golf Masters $1m Hole in One Birdsville
Jul 30 Quamby Rodeo
Aug 5 Cloncurry Merry Muster
Aug 5 Border Ride
Aug 5 Mount Isa Rodeo Ball
Aug 11-14 Mount Isa Mines Rodeo
Aug 11 Mailman Express races, Mount Isa
Aug 26-28 Camooweal Drovers Festival
Aug 27 Camooweal Races
Aug 27 Betoota Races
Sep 2-3 Birdsville Races
Sep 10 Bedourie Races
