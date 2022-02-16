Mount Isa Men's Day dinner raises $15,000 for local groups

news, local-news,

Local groups have benefitted after the profits from last year's international men's day dinner in Mount Isa were disbursed. On November 19 International Men's Day celebrates worldwide the positive value that men bring and Mount Isa held its first ever an International Men's Day event which celebrated great local men with a dinner, awards and a demolition derby. Making a net profit of over $15,000 the event has raised funds for Mount Isa Hockey, Mount Isa Rugby league, Mynd Fit Mount Isa free mental health seminar and was also able to provide one 12 week mental health treatment program for a resident of Mount Isa. The event was the brainchild of Narelle and Jason Crockett of Mount Isa's Crockett Industries and Narelle said she had supported the International women's day event in Mount Isa for years and thought there should be a similar event for men. "Most men within our community are the quiet achievers, just going about their day to day, managing to do great things while flying under the radar," Ms Crockett said. "Never seeking recognition or thanks for their hard work. I wanted to hold an event that for once would put the spotlight on these men & publicly recognise their hard work." Event organiser Tony "Tonka" Toholke thanked the generosity of the Mount Isa Agricultural Show Society and mental health group TIACS. READ ALSO: Youth charged with attacks on cars at Mount Isa Hospital Winton hails find of 'broken dinosaur killer' croc Two men accused of flood fund fraud will have court mention in April Glencore brain damage case set for Supreme Court Another three cases of Covid in NW Qld "The event was supported generosity by local Mount Isa businesses and community.," Tonka said. "A massive thankyou to the team of volunteers that help run the event, from set up, running the derby, working the bar, cleaning up etc they are all worth their weight in gold & we cannot thank them enough for all their hard work. "These fantastic businesses came on board with the event Southern Cross, Crockett Industries, Mount Isa Mining supplies, Superior, Pirtek, Floor works, Calibre, Miner's Mate Mechanical, RKS, Isa Rodeo, Martyr Training, DD group international, SIS, Blackwood's, IQ access, SMH, HV Power, Mount Isa Fire brigade, Hertz, QH20, Mt Isa Hire, Shut Up & Cut, Hastings Deering, Millinery by Mel & Red Earth. Many of them gave so much more than financial support. "They entered teams into the Derby, some helped make tables, some provided machinery, water trucks, provided supplies, drinks, table decorations, sound equipment, auction raffle pieces etc for the event, without this support the event would never been able go ahead. "The event was also generously supported by the wonderful Mount Isa Local food truck vendors, Waines trains baked potatoes, Isa Community Church wood fired pizzas and Deb Howie. All vendors were generous in providing the event discounts in the cost of catering. "Having the food served by the food trucks added to the relaxed & inviting atmosphere to the evening which all who attended raved about." The Mount Isa International Men's day committee are in full swing organising this years event, for any one wishing to become involved, or is interested in supporting this event contact internationalmensdaymtisa@gmail.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/24cb6fa5-6633-46b0-ad71-2aae40fbe8ac_rotated_270.jpg/r0_2290_3024_3999_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg