Council appoints 16-member Lake Moondarra advisory committee

Council has appointed a 16-member advisory committee to improve tourism and recreation opportunities at Lake Moondarra. The committee comprises representatives from the community, government and business groups including water ski, canoeing and birdwatching stakeholders. The 16 are as follows: David Hydon, Guido Pittis, Russell Macmillan, Guy Mears, Darrin Mackenzie, Nadia Cowperthwaite, Mikaela McNamara, Michael Scotney, James Postle, Rudy Pecchiar, Alison Whitehead, Nathan Richardson, Brett Peterson, Gary Osman, Rex Whitehead and Kellie Wilson. Council called for expressions of interest in January, and said members were selected based on the information supplied in their expression of interest application, which included relevant experiences and affiliations with Lake Moondarra activities. The advisory committee will assist Council by providing guidance on infrastructure, sustainability, technical and other relevant issues related to water and recreation activities at the R48 Reserve, which includes Lake Moondarra. The committee's role will include:assessing and comparing design and sustainability aspects of existing facilities in similar regional areas, facilitation of partnerships, community- and user-participation programs, assisting the project in achieving its outcomes including funding, resolving issues and risks and providing support to other project working groups. Mayor Danielle Slade said it was wonderful to see so much interest shown from the community to be a part of the advisory committee, which showed just how important the facility is to residents. "Lake Moondarra has always been more to locals than just a tourism attraction, but it's time we unlocked its true potential, so to have this advisory committee soon applying their decades of local experience and knowledge to help boost the recreation and tourism potential at the lake is very welcome," Cr Slade said. "Keeping in mind that the Mount Isa Water Board is the trustee for the R48 Reserve and Lake Moondarra, and has a different role to that of Council."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/e476767a-26f2-4b01-80bd-11b31b198b7e.jpg/r1_0_1196_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg