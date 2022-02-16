Health failures need to stop: Letters

news, local-news,

Free, universal health care under Medicare has been an Australian birthright, ever since Bob Hawke and Labor created Medicare in the 1980s. Unfortunately, close to a decade of LNP government in Canberra means our birthright is under attack. Nearly 10 years of Medicare cuts by Scott Morrison, Barnaby Joyce and their local LNP MPs means health care in Central Queensland has got worse. I'm not just talking about Scott Morrison's ongoing mistakes in managing COVID - the slow vaccine rollout, delays with booster shots, the failure to supply rapid antigen tests, or the elective surgery delays caused by COVID patients in hospitals. I'm talking about the Central Queenslanders who are waiting for weeks to see their doctor, with some forced into emergency departments for GP type treatments because they simply can't book an appointment. It's a scary reality in Gracemere with GP clinics refusing to take on new patients because they can't employ enough doctors. In Emerald, it takes around six months to get an appointment with a psychologist. The electorate of Flynn - stretching from Gladstone to Emerald, Gracemere, Biloela and more - is second last in Queensland for the number of GPs to residents. The electorate of Capricornia, which runs from Rockhampton to Collinsville and Clermont isn't much better. Rockhampton residents are forced to wait a month to see their GP. Specialist appointments are even harder to come by and more expensive, with costs increasing by 62 per cent under the LNP. There's a reason for this. In 2019, Scott Morrison cut regional Australia's access to bonded and overseas trained doctors, making GP shortages much worse. For years, the LNP froze the Medicare rebate paid to GPs, making it unaffordable for them to bulk bill patients, and reducing access to bulk billing across the region. And it's regional Queenslanders who pay the price for this neglect. Access to a GP shouldn't be reserved for those that live in Brisbane, Sydney or Melbourne. - Murray Watt, Queensland Labor senator. To protect the Australian beef industry, should we be wearing face masks when working around cattle? At least until the COVID-19 infection is deemed to not be a human or animal issue? As information regarding the COVID-19 virus is released on a daily bases, now is the time to look at some of the facts. Fact: The virus was detected in tigers, in a zoo early in the virus stage. Fact: Just three days ago, a news article read 'Virus detected in deer'. If a strain of COVID-19 was to get into our cattle herd, and cause death, just one animal dying from the virus could, or would, shut down our whole beef industry chain, overnight. Foot and mouth infection would, or may, look like an angel compared to the impact from a COVID-19 infection on the Australian beef industry. Now is the time to start wearing masks, not in six to 12 months time when working around or with animals, starting with saleyards. People are mandated to wear masks to protect human-to-human spread of the virus so why not mandate the wearing of face masks when working around animals, until the virus, is deemed not to be an issue to any living animal? Could the simple cost of a packet of disposal face masks, when worn, save the Australian beef industry hundreds of millions of dollars, and another impact to beef producers? Val Cormack, Clermont.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/1b69ad2f-2ee9-463b-ae15-4b7e3c71b3ea.jpg/r4_228_2041_1379_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg