Explorer grants for North West mineral companies

Eight explorers in the North West are among 13 who have got grants to dig, sample, drill and survey to uncover the in-demand new economy minerals. Resources Minister Scott Stewart said the government had spent $2.5 million on Collaborative Exploration Initiative funding to search for rare earth minerals and gold near the historic mining town of Ravenswood. "The resources sector is central to Queensland's economy and will continue to be the backbone of Queensland's economic recovery as we emerge from the Omicron wave," Mr Stewart said. "We want Queensland to mine, process, and manufacture those new economy minerals to create jobs and produce royalties that will fund Queensland schools, hospitals and roads." The Collaborative Exploration Initiative grants aims to support a sustainable pipeline of new economy minerals projects Mr Stewart said jobs in minerals and exploration sectors continue to boom on the back of increased investment in the sector. READ ALSO: Youth charged with attacks on cars at Mount Isa Hospital Winton hails find of 'broken dinosaur killer' croc Two men accused of flood fund fraud will have court mention in April Glencore brain damage case set for Supreme Court New scoreboard for Mount Isa Rugby Union Committee appointed for Mount Isa Motor Sports "The resources industry directly supports about 80,000 jobs across the state, particularly in the regions, which account for about two-thirds of all mining jobs," he said. "Jobs in minerals mining and quarrying have almost drawn level with jobs in coal mining, which shows the potential minerals have for creating jobs and economic benefits for our state." Data collected from the projects will be available via the Queensland Government's geological Open Data Portal, to encourage further exploration and mining investment in Queensland. The eight companies in the North West who got grants from the program are: Aeon Isa Exploration Pty Ltd is conducting a gravity survey to better delineate possible base metal targets, 60km west of Mount Isa Aeon Walford Creek Ltd is conducting an electromagnetic survey to better understand structures at depth that could be important mineralisation conduits, 340km north northwest of Mount Isa Aozora UC Pty Ltd will be conducting drill testing of two exploration targets to learn more about the geology, structures and deposit type at Templeton East, 50km west of Mount Isa Lynd Resources Pty Ltd are drilling a 500m hole in a concealed, electromagnetic anomaly to test for the presence vein hosted mineralisation, 75km east northeast of Croydon Minotaur Operations Pty Ltd will be drill testing a potential zoned mineral system, which may be undetectable using conventional geophysical techniques, 65km southeast of Cloncurry Mount Cuthbert Resources Pty Ltd will be trialling a non-conventional survey configuration to determine if mineralised bodies have previously been undetected with conventional geophysics, 100km northeast of Mount Isa Mt Dockerell Mining Pty Ltd will be drilling a 500m deep hole under the Mount Philip Haematite deposit to test a known magnetic anomaly, 55km southeast of Mount Isa Red Fox Resources Pty Ltd will be undertaking reverse circulation drilling to understand mineralisation and structural controls at the Ernest Henry West Copper Project, 150km north east of Mount Isa Red Fox will also be diamond drilling to determine the mineralisation style to guide future exploration,45km east of Georgetown Yarraman Metals Pty Ltd will undertake a soil geochemical survey to evaluate the performance of field-based x-ray analysis compared to laboratory analysis near Georgetown. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

