Raiseboring works at George Fisher Mine

Two specialist raiseboring work projects at George Fisher Mine will boost ventilation capacity underground and sustain the southern blocks of its L72 mining operations. The works will see the addition of a new fresh air intake and return air shaft, both stretching 750 metres from the surface to underground and each with a diameter of 5 metres. Raiseboring is used to excavate a circular hole between two-levels of an underground mine, without explosives. It is most commonly used for ventilation shafts from the surface to underground, but other applications include pilot hole reaming for shaft sinking, escape rises, ore passes and borehole hoisting. Senior Project Engineer, Robert Harrington, says contractors Pybar and RUC are carrying out the surface raiseboring works. "Running two raiseboring contractors meant we had access to more specialised equipment. This will save about 18-months on the project schedule and provides the best overall return on investment," Mr Harrington said. Mr Harrington said they completed 90 metres of ground improvements prior to commencing raiseboring. "The design for the ground improvements was technically challenging, but the execution phase allowed us to increase the diameter of the planned raises and completely eliminated the need for an additional fresh air intake in the long-term," he said, He said drilling conditions in the upper stratum of the shaft have also provided another challenge due to water loss. "The upper geology has less strength and is more fractured compared with the shale typically encountered in the ore body." he said. "Because raiseboring uses a rotary mud drilling process, with water injection playing a critical role, water is sometimes lost through fractures resulting in delays." Resolving this issue typically involves grouting the pilot hole. However, the team has had mixed success with this to date, with the grouting only being successful on the return air shaft pilot hole. The new rises will be reamed to 5-metres in diameter and lined with shotcrete to assist with the stability. Once complete, further surface works will take place. A cone will be installed over the fresh air intake to direct fresh air down to the active underground headings, while fans will be added to the return air shaft to facilitate the exhaust of contaminated air from underground. With early works having started last May, the raiseboring is expected to be completed by June. The second phase is due to be completed in the third quarter with the commissioning of the fans and other surface infrastructure, and the final phase is scheduled for early 2023. In the final stage, there will be further drilling to connect the base of the surface shaft (12-level) with the base of the mine (18-level).

