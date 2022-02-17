Boys charged with Mount Isa property offences

news, local-news,

Three boys have been charged with property offences in Mount Isa last week. Police said at about 10pm on Monday February 7, two boys approached a caravan in a Marian Street caravan park and peered inside, waking the occupants. The boys were told to leave, however one allegedly began to bang on the side of the caravan with a stick, demanding money and attempting to open the door. A female occupant and the boy struggled over the door, until a male occupant made a threat, causing both boys to flee. Then at 1am on Tuesday, February 8, police said a group of offenders gained entry to a Marian St hotel room and removed headphones, a gym bag, a wallet, a number of electronic items and four wrist watches. CCTV captured the offenders entering the room. A search warrant was executed at a Carbine Avenue address later that day, where officers located the stolen headphones and a pair of pants worn by one of the offenders in the footage. During further enquiries, police also located two of the stolen wrist watches. READ ALSO: Winton hails find of 'broken dinosaur killer' croc Two men accused of flood fund fraud will have court mention in April Glencore brain damage case set for Supreme Court New scoreboard for Mount Isa Rugby Union Committee appointed for Mount Isa Motor Sports Sign On Expo this weekend Peterson calls on Council to act on crime Three boys have been dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act. A 16-year-old Winston boy was dealt with in relation to burglary and commit indictable offence, enter premises and commit indictable offence and attempted enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence. A 16-year-old Menzies boy in relation to burglary and commit indictable offence, enter premises and commit indictable offence and common assault. A 13-year-old Cloncurry boy was deal with in relation to burglary and commit indictable offence and enter premises and commit indictable offence by break. He has been further dealt with in relation to two separate burglaries of Short Street addresses on January 20 and 21, where he had allegedly stolen a combined quantity of jewellery, debit cards, house keys and a knife, and in relation to allegedly carrying an exposed weapon in a public place in January 2021, where police seized a gel blaster. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/d2a7221d-9c9d-4ce9-acee-50c016a23388.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg