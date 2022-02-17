Janice Wilson appointed director of Mount Isa Water Board

news, local-news,

The Mount Isa Water Board has appointed Mackay-based Janice Wilson as a director saying she had extensive water industry and engineering experience. The Board said Ms Wilson's background was in hydrological engineering and wastewater treatment, and she had professional experience in water engineering, regulatory compliance and risk management. Ms Wilson is a director and engineer at Double Black Diamond Solutions, Mackay-based engineering consulting firm focused on water and wastewater treatment and she has a Bachelor of Engineering and Master of Applied Science (Water Resources Engineering) from Dalhousie University and is a Registered Professional Engineer of Queensland and a Chartered Professional Engineer of Australia. She has worked extensively in local government engineering and leadership roles at Mackay and Whitsunday Regional Councils and is the Regional Liaison of the Australian Water Association Queensland Committee. Ms Wilson said she was passionate about the community, the water industry and bringing her knowledge to MIWB. "Mount Isa Water Board is highly regarded as one of Queensland's regional water authorities and I am pleased to be joining the Board," Ms Wilson said. "I look forward to working with the Board, the management team and working to support the local community." Mount Isa Water Board Chairman, Steve de Kruijff said it was an exciting appointment. "Janice has an extensive engineering and leadership background in the water industry, and a successful track record delivering projects that make a difference to the community," Mr de Kruijff said. "We know Janice will bring new insights, strategy and collaboration to the Mount Isa Water Board." Ms Wilson joins Mr de Kruijff and fellow board members Lisa Clancy, Karen Read and council nominee Cr George Fortune. She will also be working with interim CEO Blake Nicholson who has recently replaced Stephen Farrelly who had been in the role since 2014. MIWB treats and supplies 19 million litres of drinking water to Council for local residents daily, and 28 million litres of semi-treated water to its industrial customers Mount Isa Mines and Incitec Pivot Limited.

