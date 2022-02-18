Author of new book claims to have discovered Lasseter's Reef

news, local-news,

A new book claims to have solved the long standing mystery of the supposed Lasseter's Reef. The existence of a fabulously wealthy gold-bearing reef somewhere in the Australian outback has always been doubted since Harold Lasseter first put forward the idea in the 1930s. During the Great Depression Lasseter claimed he had known about a "vast gold bearing reef" in central Australia for 18 years and convinced the federal government for him to mount an expedition into an area west of Alice Springs. Sadly the expedition ended in tragedy. Lasseter died in the desert and the reef was never found. However the idea there was an Aladdin's Cave of wealth somewhere in the Red Centre did not die with Lasseter despite the commonly-held view it only existed in his imagination. Ion Idriess's bestselling novel Lasseter's Last Ride: El Dorado Found kept the idea alive and although since then over 80 parties went through "Lasseter's country" without a single authenticated gold discovery, there remains those who believe the reef does exist. Among those is veteran explorer Bill Decarli. With the help of author Kristin Lee, Decarli has documented his findings in a new book called "Lasseter's Reef: One Man's Journey Uncovers the Truth". As the subtitle suggests, Decarli boldly states the reef does exist and he has seen it. Decarli said he had known about Lasseter's story most of his adult life and he (Decarli) had first gone searching for the Reef in 1991. He said he found the reef on that first trip noting the "three tall circular hills" that Lasseter said were in the vicinity which Decarli said he found by going "in the opposite direction". He said since then he has visited the site nine times and found an important link with another bushman. These were strong claims and Decarli begins the book by looking at important elements of Lasseter's story. They include the story that in 1897 Lasseter, aged 17, rode on horseback from Cloncurry to the MacDonnell Ranges to look for rubies. Failing to find the gems, he kept going towards Western Australia and somewhere in this journey, he claimed to have found the 10-mile long gold reef. Almost out of food, he is rescued by an Afghan cameleer who takes him to a government surveyor named Harding who takes him to Carnarvon, WA. The pair then relocate the reef in 1900. But they could not get any funding to explore it and Harding dies shortly after. Lasseter kept up the dream until the infamous 1931 journey in which Lasseter constantly argued with fellow expedition members before striking out on his own, which took him to his death and into legend. Decarli followed in Lasseter's footsteps in 1991 travelling in a 4WD with his nephew. They went to Alice Springs but on a hunch instead of going east, they went east towards the old mining town of Arltunga. Beyond that was tough 4WD country to Boulia and the Queensland border. He claimed to have found the distinctive hills 480km east of Alice. Elated they drove on to Boulia to share the news of their discovery though few believed him. Back home Decarli continued to research Lasseter's life. He found many anomalies including documents that showed he could not have been in the outback in 1897 as he was in the navy at the time. He found Lasseter had lived in Adelaide in 1917 close to where a former Arltunga miner Joseph Harding also lived. Harding was familiar with the eastern part of the Territory and was a competent surveyor. He was also a renowned cattle thief who would run a duffing route in Queensland along the area Decarli had explored. Decarli believes Lasseter met Harding in Adelaide, perhaps by chance, and heard the story of the reef from him. Lasseter's first letters to his family about the reef date from after 1917. Harding died in 1928 and it was not until the following year that Lasseter went public with his claims. Decarli believes Lasseter claimed he discovered the reef to secure the funding for the expedition. Decarli then followed up with his own syndicate for a second three-man expedition in 1993. They found it again before returning to Alice. There Decarli looked at a map and noticed Carnarvon (Ranges) in Queenland almost directly opposite Carnarvon, WA as travelled from the reef. Decarli used this clue to determine from Lasseter's writings he had got his east-west coordinates the wrong way round and that his writings referred to the wrong Carnarvon. In 1994 Decarli told his story to People Magazine though his life took a setback when the family deli caught fire. Insurance would not pay all the costs and they discovered a partner had stolen money from the business. With the help of Niche Exploration he took samples from the reef which found gold and silver. Decarli then told his story to Bush Tucker Man in 1996 though Les Hiddens was unconvinced it existed. Decarli packed his evidence away again saying he was "Lassetered out". In 2005 he published a book A Dead Man's Dream: Lasseter's Reef Found which generated brief interest. Filmmaker Luke Walker interviewed him for his "Lasseter's Bones" documentary in 2012 though Decarli's material did not make the final cut. However Walker did shed some light on a mysterious man named Olaf Johanson whom Lasseter hoped to meet on his final ill-fated journey. Nothing more happened until 2016 when Decarli appeared on an American Travel Channel documentary about the reef. The producers flew him out to the region for filming from the air and the publicity encouraged another expedition to visit the site. Two members went missing west of Boulia and when Decarli joined a pilot looking for them they went low on fuel and had to land on the Donahue Hwy. Boulia councillor and nearby grazier Sam Beauchamp helped them out with fuel and they flew back to Boulia. Eventually the other two were found bogged near the border. The group later set up another syndicate and applied for an exploration permit. Meanwhile Decarli traced the mysterious Johanson to Adelaide around the same time as Lasseter and Harding were there in 1917 while he found Johanson was in central Australia at the time of the 1931 expedition. Flying from Mount Isa to Boulia, Decarli also noticed resemblances between a "sphinx-like" feature named by Lasseter and a rock formation at the Monument, near Dajarra. Decarli claims he has found the "haystack" which lies between Alice and Boulia, not west of Alice as most post-Lasseter explorers have searched. But he has not yet found the "needle" which he said could be in Ethabuka Reserve west of Bedourie. He said the search goes on for a partner mining company. He would like to see a monument in Boulia telling the reef story and how it originates from this region. And though he believes Harding discovered it, not Lasseter, it should remain as Lasseter's Reef, because he was the one who brought it to public attention, "then died for his efforts". It's another intriguing addition to the Reef mythology with a convincing explanation for many of Lasseter's errors. But like all the others before, Decarli and Lee have not definitively laid the matter to rest. The search for Australia's El Dorado will go on.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/27e59e89-179b-4c41-8d99-a11feb4608c4.jpg/r0_210_600_549_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg